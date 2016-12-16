Rutland Foodbank hands out 160 Christmas hampers to those in need

Rutland Foodbank has given out 160 hampers packed with food and drink to families who cannot afford to treat themselves this Christmas.

Volunteers packed up boxes full of festive treats including mince pies, Christmas cake, crackers, crisps, tinned meat, pickle, jam and biscuits.

Vouchers entitling people to collect a hamper were distributed to those in need by frontline care professionals such as local doctors and social workers.

Recipients were able to collect their hampers from Rutland Foodbank’s premises in Melton Road, Oakham, on Thursday, and from Uppingham Parish Church on Friday.

Rutland Foodbank chairman Suzanne Johnson said she was grateful for the support of local shops and churches which helped fund the hampers.

She said: “The hampers are aimed at people who are struggling, but just about getting by.

“They may be able to feed their families, but perhaps can’t afford the extra treats which many people take for granted at Christmas.

“We are always very grateful for the generous support of local supermarkets and churches which have donated goods and sponsored hampers.

“Hopefully the hampers will help make Christmas a bit more special for those who receive one.”

Rutland Foodbank – part of the UK-wide Trussell Trust network – helps people all year round, by providing temporary food supplies during times of crisis. For example, an unexpected bill, redundancy, or benefits delay could result in someone not being able to put food on their table.

Supervisor Heather Day said despite Rutland being though of as an affluent county, there are many who struggle financially.

She added: “When someone is referred to us for help we can provide with some essentials such as tinned food and other non-perishables, toiletries, nappies and sweet treats. There are people out there who are struggling, but support from the foodbank can help get them back on their feet.”

To find out how you can help the foodbank help others, visit rutland.foodbank.org.uk