Rutland pub is crowned county’s best

The Olive Branch in Clipsham, Rutland has been named Leicestershire and Rutland Dining Pub of the Year in the Good Pub Guide 2017.

The pub, which was named Great Britain Pub of the Year in the Good Pub Guide 2014, was praised yet again in the 2017 book for its service, ambience, cooking and drinks.

Every year the Good Pub Guide editors select the very best pubs from across the country to be awarded a collection of National Awards.

Ben Jones, who is joint-proprietor of The Olive Branch along with Sean Hope, said: “The whole team works extremely hard to ensure The Olive Branch is consistently at the top of its game. This award is the culmination of everyone’s hard work.

“We’d also like to thank all our customers for their support.”

The pub has recently planted its very own ‘pub allotment’, resulting in the use of more fresh and local produce. Ben and Sean are also planning further improvements for the pub, including an interior refurbishment which will take place this winter.

Ben added: “We also intend to add to our busy schedule of top quality events, including things such as cookery demonstrations, beer and wine dinners and cookery master classes.”

The Good Pub Guide 2017 is now on sale, featuring the top 5,000 places to eat and drink in the UK. To find out more visit http://www.thegoodpubguide.co.uk/

The Olive Branch is open daily. To book a table, please call 01780 410355.