Rutland Slimmers shed clothes for charity

Generous slimmers across Rutland have raised £2,500 for charity by donating clothes they’ve slimmed out of .

Just shy of 100 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories were collected from members at ten Slimming World sessions, including ones in Uppingham, Greetham and Oakham.

The bags are set to be given to the The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw in support of Cancer Research UK, which aims to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight helps reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Each of the bags is worth about £25 to Cancer Research UK and the event has been supported by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre, who is a joint ambassador for the campaign and founder of his own Cancer Research UK fund in memory of his brother.

Sheida Esfandiari, who runs the Uppingham Slimming World groups said: “Members across my groups feel amazing to have donated their old clothes – liberated in fact. Bagging them up and saying goodbye is like a celebration of just how far they’ve come. Not only do they have the weight loss to be proud of - many feeling like a new person, now they dress like one too. Many members now love going into a shop and choosing whatever they like, whereas before I know lots of members hated shopping. Not any more though.

“Cancer Research UK is a fantastic charity and it’s great to know that the money raised from members donated items will help support life-saving research.

Sheryl Kearney, who runs the weekly groups in Greetham and Oakham, said she is proud of the members of her group for their fundraising efforts in aid of the Clothes Throw.

“The members never fail to amaze me with their weight loss results week after week and it has been great to see so many bags of clothes donated through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.

“This year’s Clothes Throw has been a fantastic success, and I can’t believe just how many bags my members, their friends and families have managed to collect.

“Our group is always buzzing and when we collected the bags up and saw what a phenomenal amount there were altogether, and we realised what a difference we could make, the atmosphere was just electric,” Sheryl said.

Last year, slimmers across the UK raised £2.1m for The Clothes Throw event through donations and this year it’s hoped £3m can be raised for Cancer Research UK.