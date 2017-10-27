Rutland social worker vying for accolade

A social worker for Rutland County Council has been selected as a finalist in the 2017 Social Worker of the Year Awards for her outstanding work with children and their families.

Nicola Silk, senior social worker in the protection and permanency team at Rutland County Council, is one of eight local authority social workers shortlisted in the category of children’s social worker of the year and will find out if she has won at an exclusive awards ceremony in London, next month.

Nicola said: “The nomination came as a complete surprise and I’m honoured to be shortlisted for the award. I’ve been a social worker for nine years and couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“Every day brings new challenges, but being able to make a difference by children and their families makes it all worthwhile.”

This year, a total of 81 social workers and teams will compete to win awards in 16 categories, with one social worker also picked as the Overall Social Worker of the Year 2017.

There are around 27,000 children and family social workers in the UK and the prestigious Social Worker of the Year Awards ceremony is the leading celebration of its kind in the social care sector – recognising the achievements and successes of the profession’s most innovative and dedicated social workers.

James Rook, managing director of the award’s headline sponsor Sanctuary Social Care, said: “This award recognises the very best work in children’s social care and someone who consistently goes above and beyond to make a positive difference to the lives of the children and families they support.

“To reach the final of the Social Worker of the Year Awards is an outstanding achievement and something to be very proud of.”

Coun Richard Foster (Con), portfolio holder for children and young people at Rutland County Council, said: “Nicola has worked for Rutland County Council for five years, during which she has demonstrated the ability to forge positive relationships with children of all ages to ensure they feel heard and to protect them from harm.

“We all have lives away from work, but Nicola always puts the children on her caseload first and never complains. Her passion and dedication to the job are second to none.”