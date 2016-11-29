Rutland solicitors ready to sleep rough to help homelessness charity

Solicitors Carol and Jules Lee will be sleeping in a cardboard box on Friday night to raise funds for a homelessness charity.

The couple, of Setfords Solicitors Oakham and Uppingham, will be outside all night – whatever the cold winter weather.

They will be joining hundreds of others for the 2016 Big Sleepout, organised by Trinity Homeless Projects.

Trinity provides day services, housing, coaching, training, work placements and support to help people move-on. This year they will house 275 people, all with no government funding.

All sponsorship would be gratefully received via the Lee-Whitmore Family Against Homelessness Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LeeWhitmore

This year is the ninth Big Sleepout event. It will take place at Hillingdon Athletics Stadium.