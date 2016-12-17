Rutland Water ice cream man raises £1,000 for good causes

Kind-hearted ice cream man Andy Fardell has raised £1,000 for two good causes after asking for donations instead of birthday presents.

Andy, who turned 50 in September, also completed the Great North Run to boost his total and had a collection tin in his van at Rutland Water, near Normanton Church.

Andy Fardell hands over a cheque for �500 to East Midlands Dogs Rescue. EMN-161214-110400001

He has now presented cheques for £500 to Edith Weston Academy and East Midlands Dog Rescue, based in Enderby, Leicestershire.

Andy said: “I didn’t want a big party and decided that instead of getting presents for my birthday I would ask people to make a donation to my two chosen causes.

“I started running 18 months ago and also sought sponsorship when I ran the Great North Run five days before my birthday.

“I was hoping to raise £1,000 but was a bit short, so I sold an old car on eBay for £110, and my 19-year-old son William donated £15 so I could hit the target.

“Both the school and the dog charity were really grateful and it was an absolute pleasure to be able to help them.”

Last year, Andy presented £60 to Edith Weston Academy from his donation jar.

Head of school Jo Appleton said she was amazed when Andy got in touch again recently and said he wanted to hand over £500.

She said: “It is an amazing gesture from a lovely man. Donations like this make a real difference to small schools like ours.

“It will be used to develop our outdoor space and allotment. We invited Andy to attend a recent assembly so everyone could thank him in person.”

Andy, of Wilbarston, Northamptonshire, decided to support Edith Weston Academy after asking customers for suggestions and knew of East Midlands Dog Rescue having got his poodle, Sweep, from there five years ago.

He has vowed to carry on supporting both causes.