Rutland Water is first attraction owned by water firm to receive Visit England accolade recognising excellent customer service

A national accolade has been awarded to Rutland Water Park in recognition of its fantastic facilities and excellent customer service.

Rutland Water, which is owned and run by Anglian Water, scored highly in all areas of the assessment and is the first attraction owned by a water company to receive Visit England’s Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme accreditation.

The assessment focusses solely on visitor experience and customer service and involves a rigorous inspection of the site attractions, cleanliness, facilities, shops and cafés, staff as well as the tenanted business - all of which are scored as part of the overall experience. Each of these areas has a minimum score that must be met to gain accreditation.

Set in 4,200 acres of open countryside, Rutland Water Park is the central rural attraction in England’s smallest county but also pulls a nationwide crowd of visitors year on year. About 1.5million people visit the park each year.

Park manager Will Kirstein said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to get this award from Visit England. People in Rutland can be rightly proud that their county has a truly first class visitor attraction.

“The success of the water park is a joint effort and we are delighted to share this award with the staff and volunteers who work to make Rutland Water special, as well as our partners, the sailing club, watersports centre and all the local businesses who do so much to enhance the park.”

Rutland Water has cucle hire, a rock climbing wall, picnic spots and a variety of watersports, as well as its own beach during the summer. The nature reserve is home to ospreys and there is trout fishing and bird-watching. For details visit www.anglianwater.co.uk/leisure/water-parks/rutland/