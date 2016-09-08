Rutland will show its support for reservists for Reserves Day 2016

Employers across the country and here in Rutland will be showing their support for Armed Forces Reservists today as part of Reserves Day 2016.

The British Armed Forces is made up of both regulars and reservists but whereas regular servicemen and women have a full-time career in the forces.

Reservists give up their spare time to serve, balancing training and operations with civilian life.

Reserves Day takes place every year and is an opportunity for employers and the wider public to recognise reservists and celebrate the invaluable contribution they make. Reservists are currently supporting operations worldwide including in Afghanistan, Iraq, and UN peacekeeping in Cyprus, as well as anti-terrorism and counter-piracy operations.

Rutland County Council supports armed forces personnel living in the county and is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Coun Richard Foster is an armed forces champion for the council and said: “Having spent many years as an officer in the Royal Air Force I’ve worked closely with reservists and know just how important they are. The reserves have always played an essential role in our armed forces and, through their dedication and professionalism, make a vital contribution to protecting the nation’s security at home and abroad. We owe them a great deal of thanks for all they do.”

As well as recognising the contribution made by UK reservists everywhere, Reserves Day encourages people to find out more about the benefits of taking up reserve service.

Most employers are very positive about reserve service and there are Armed Forces Reserve Units all across the UK, allowing people to serve near their homes. There is even a joining incentive of up to £2,300 for new recruits. To find out more visit: www.army.mod.uk/reservist.