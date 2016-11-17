Ryhall’s village calendar goes on sale

The traditional calendar from Ryhall Village Hall for 2017is out.

Local photographers have pooled their efforts to make the 2017 production a superb showcase for the area.

The full colour production features fabulous views from around the villages of Ryhall and Belmesthorpe through the seasons.

Hall secretary Anne Virgin said: “We are constantly asked about our calendar as it has become something of a village institution at this time of year. Villagers and visitors alike say they can’t wait to see how we show the year unfolding. Well the calendar is now ready, and it’s another cracker.”

The calendar is available from Mrs Virgin on 01780 754621, any hall committee member, or the Village Stores in Ryhall.

The price is £5 and all profits go the hall, which is a registered charity.