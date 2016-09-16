Ryhall Summer Gala proves to be a big success

A falconry display, a dog show, a car boot sale and stalls all added up to a real community feel at Ryhall Summer gala on Sunday.

Organisers had feared the playing fields would be too wet to host the event but thankfully that wasn’t the case and the sun shone. There was also a fair, children’s games,barbecue and performances by local dance troupes and Rutland Morris.

James Foot, Katlin Smith and Cameron Smith in wheelbarrow race EMN-161109-184456009

Chairman of the organising committee Sharon Evitts said the day went well with big crowds visiting. She thanked everyone who helped out on the day, in particular the scouts who sorted out car parking and the RAF cadets who assisted with setting up.

The committee fundraise all year to make the gala possible - and any profit from this event will be ploughed into making next year’s event even better.

Squire of Rutland morris John Barsby meets Wilber the Coatimundi from The Exotic Animal Encounter EMN-161109-184402009