Sacrewell Christmas Shop undergoes £35,000 refurbishment

Sacrewell Christmas Shop opens on November 3 after a £35,000 refurbishment.

On the opening day, there will be taster events from suppliers such as Two Birds Spirits, who will be on hand offering samples their range of locally-distilled vodkas and gins, and Neneview Dairy, sampling their award winning goats cheeses. There will also be members-only flash sales on selected lines.

The shop will also be showcasing new products for Christmas including blankets and scarves from Tweedmill, candles, alpaca socks and a variety of new food and drink items from local suppliers.

The shop is open until December 24 at Sacrewell near Wansford. Parking is free.