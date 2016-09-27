Sacrewell Farm visitors help to celebrate the harvest

The smell of toasted marshmallows, baked bread and real ale greeted visitors to the Sacrewell Harvest Festival at the weekend, as more than 900 people dropped by to celebrate with the team.

Working with food producers, countryside crafters and other charities in the area, the visitor centre near Wansford put on a feast for the senses to celebrate the harvest and educate people about where their food comes from.

Mya MacDonald and Dianne MacDonald bashing apples

Live music was performed by Pennyless, George Linton, The D’Ukes of Rutland and Fruitenty Band, as visitors tucked into apple juice pressed by Stamford Orchard Group and bread baked on site in the centre’s multi-award winning watermill and bakery.

Events and programming officer Jack Pishhorn said: “It’s great to see so many people helping us to celebrate harvest in this way.

“It’s such an important time of year for farming and especially here at Sacrewell. All our visitors enjoyed the attractions and we would like to thank all the staff, volunteers, artists and stall holders for all their contributions as it would not be possible to stage these types of events without their continued support.”

The toasted marshmallows were so popular they had sold out by the close of the event.

Kyran Reading (5) using the apple press

As part of the William Scott Abbott Trust, Sacrewell is committed to providing an agricultural education for all and has worked with societies such as The Peterborough Beekeepers and Nene Woodland and Coppicing to provide a broad range of activities.

Sacrewell is open all year and its award winning mill helps visitors to understand the daily grind of the millers and apprentices who kept the wheels turning, so for those who could not make it to the harvest festival, take time to visit this autumn.

For more information, visit www.sacrewell.org.uk