Sacrewell visitors celebrate birthday of AA Milne with Winnie The Pooh-themed activities

Sacrewell hosted a day of fun-filled activities with a Winnie the Pooh theme to mark the birthday of author AA Milne.

The farm, off the A47 at Wansford, was transformed into the Hundred Acre Wood on Sunday and visitors were tasked with finding Pooh’s favourite spots and piecing together the lines of one of Milne’s best-loved poems.

Visitor experience assistant Sarah-Jane Bancroft helps Graham Tecklenberg and his son Lewis, 1, make a mobile

Families were able to enjoy a game of Pooh sticks on the bridge over the mill stream, make mobiles and Pooh faces, and build a home for Eeyore.

Alan Alexander ‘AA’ Milne was born in London on January 18, 1882. He was a playwright before finding success with his Winnie The Pooh books. Winnie The Pooh Day is held annually on January 18.

Sarah Williams and daughter Nia making Pooh faces out of paper plates