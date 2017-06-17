Salad factory staff give veranda makeover

Kindhearted staff from a salad factory helped spruce up a veranda at a care home in Bourne.

Bakkavor’s Bourne Prepared Produce staff including Jane Spurden and Elias Hernandez (pictured) headed to The Cedars Care Home on Friday with paintbrushes and tins of paint and breathed new life into the veranda which was looking worn out.

Maureen Hasbury senior team leader at the home and resident Jillian Chapple even helped with the painting, which the firm completed as part of its work in the community.

Maureen said: “It was just a really lovely day and we cannot thank them enough.

“It is just really nice that the community want to get involved with The Cedars.”

Photo: Lee Hellwing