A charity sale is being planned to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Great Ormond Street Hospital, London.

It will take place at Stamford United Reformed Church, between midday and 4pm on Saturday, September 24.

Organised by Avon sales manager Abigail Smith, the event will offer visitors the chance to buy a range of Avon toiletries, enjoy manicures and treatments and try their luck on a raffle.

Entry is free.