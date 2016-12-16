Santa Fun Run turns Burghley Park red and white

It’s just over a week until Santa arrives in homes across the area to deliver presents but on Sunday, hundreds of his doppelgangers made an entrance in style.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley hosted its popular annual Stamford Santa Fun Run in the grounds of Burghley Park for the 10th year running with 780 participants braving a cold but sunny morning to take part.

Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park 2016 EMN-161112-130618009

And as well as humans of all shapes, sizes and ages dressed in their finest Santa suits – complete with hats, belts and white beards – their four-legged furry friends were encouraged to get involved. The Rotary club organised a competition with prizes kindly donated by Pets’ Korner and Green Pantry for the best dressed pets to persuade more people to bring their dogs to the event and it resulted in 40 mutts joining in in their finest attire. The Rotary club hopes to expand further on this next year.

There were also prizes put up by the Rotary club to encourage groups to fundraise for their own charities and the event raises thousands of pounds for a host of good causes every year. This year is thought to be no different although funds are still rolling in.

Caz Dolby from Wildcats Academy led a warm-up on stage ahead of the event and in a true show of the community spirit on display at the event, PC Howard lent a truck to act as a stage for the event while CS Ellis lent the club a set of steps so people could actually get onto it! Mayor of Stamford John Dawson was also there to start the race and wish the runners the best of luck beforehand.

And at the end of the 5km run, every participant got a medal no matter how fast they completed the course and were able to tuck into a tasty mince pie and a glass of mulled wine courtesy of Anne Corder Recruitment.

Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park 2016 winner of the dog competition Michelle Stowe and Max EMN-161112-131647009

Geoff Hastings, from the Rotary Club, said this year’s event was one of the best in its history.

He said this year the layout of the course was slightly altered and the starting location changed to keep the Santas together more instead of spreading them across a wider course, which worked well.

Mr Hastings said: “A lot of people said it was the best ever Santa fun run which is great to hear.

“It is a wonderful sight to see all these Santas running across the park with the fabulous backdrop of Burghley House and it is always a pleasure to see.

Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park 2016 Doug Henderson with Sam Conlon ,4, and Roxie EMN-161112-131510009

“I really did enjoy the event this year - it was very special.”

He said the event would not happen without the generous support of its sponsors, in particular Anne Corder Recruitment which has supported the event since it started.

Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park 2016 Elaine Tozeland and her poodles EMN-161112-132154009

Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park 2016 EMN-161112-131705009

Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park 2016 John , Lettie,2, Sheena and Ralph,1, LeFevre. EMN-161112-131718009