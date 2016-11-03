Sarah Outen’s book tells tale of global adventure

Adventurer Sarah Outen has told the story of her around-the-globe adventure in a new book released today (Thursday, November 3).

Dare to Do: Taking on the Planet by Bike and Boat tells the incredible story of Sarah’s four-year-journey covering 25,000 miles.

During the adventure, Sarah became the first woman to row solo from Japan to Alaska and also became the first woman to row the mid Pacific from West to East.

But she also encountered ill health and depression - and had to abort part of her mission and abandon her boat, due to the threat of a hurricane. She restarted and successfully completed the challenge in November last year.

Sarah, who is from Oakham and attended Stamford High School, said: “It has been a mission and a half to write the book in such swift time since coming home almost a year ago and, under that guise, I am both happy with it and happy to have it written!

“Kudos and thanks to the team at Nicholas Brealey/Hodder for all their support.”

Sarah will be going on a book tour. The book is also available as an e-Book and audio book.

To find out more visit www.sarahouten.com.

Andrew Beardmore has also penned a book, released last month called Leicestershire and Rutland: Unusual and Quirky.

Quirky facts in the book include that: in the 19th century, Parson Adams, of Ashwell church, became the first clergyman to receive the Victoria Cross for bravery in India and Afghanistan.

There are also complete chapters in the book on 15 Rutland villages, with each chapter covering the place’s pub, church, historic trivia – and a suitable “Quirk Alert”.

There is much more to the book than quirky facts, though, as the entire history of Leicestershire and Rutland is also covered in detail from the Stone Age to the 21st century, and Rutland is heavily featured throughout.

For more details about the full colour book, which includes images, visit www.halsgrovemedia.co.uk.

And author Richard Gannon will be at Stamford Library signing copies of his book between 11am and 2pm on Friday, November 11.

The book is called Catesby’s Holy War: Terrorism in the 17th Century by John Sealey and Richard Gannon and tells the story of the Gunpowder plot.

Richard’s friend Matthew Cormack, of Stamford, said: “This book is well written from a factual base which is well researched. Well worth reading.”

Published by New Haven Publishing, the book is available online and in bookshops and also as an e-book.