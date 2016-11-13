School nurses across Lincolnshire are highlighting the value of vaccinating against flu

School nurses across Lincolnshire are highlighting the importance of having children vaccinated against flu.

Teams from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) are delivering the nasal spray vaccine to children in years one, two and three (five to seven year olds) as part of the annual flu campaign.

Sarah Packwood, Immunisation Programme Lead at LCHS, said: “Flu can be very unpleasant and the nasal spray vaccine will not only help protect your child from the disease, but also help to prevent it from spreading to others.

“This includes the more vulnerable members of our families, such as babies, pregnant women, the elderly and those managing other serious long-term health conditions, for whom flu could be fatal.

“Poor hand hygiene and not always using tissues properly mean children can be good at spreading flu.”

For children who do not attend school, the vaccination can be given at health centres.