School pupils take part in Lord Mayor’s Show

Twenty Uppingham School pupils had the tremendous honour of taking part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London on Saturday, November 11, as an Old Uppinghamian took up the historic role for the next 12 months.

Charles Bowman, a senior partner in PwC, attended the school between 1975 and 1979 and is also a current Uppingham parent. The noisiest and most colourful event in the City of London’s calendar featured military bands, camels, an Achilles tank, vintage buses, and an inflatable pig in a three-mile-procession through the Square Mile’s streets. Amongst the 70 floats making up the parade was the School’s specially formed Lord Mayor’s Show Samba Band. The pupils created a thrilling sound, whilst wearing customised blazers, portraying the inspiration that Uppinghamians take from the City of London. It was watched by thousands lining the streets.