School scoops maths and sporting titles

Talented pupils from an Oakham primary school are toasting maths and sporting success.

Children from English Martyrs Catholic Voluntary Academy have won Rutland School Sport’s (RSS) Primary Small School’s Medal Table, a multi-discipline competition which saw them compete against other primary schools in the county, which have less than 80 Key Stage 2 pupils .

They also came fourth in RSS’s Primary School Games medal table in a separate competition which saw them compete against primary schools in the area with more than 80 Key Stage Two pupils in a variet of different sports

Brainy pupils from the school also won a maths competition for primary schools, at The King’s School in Peterborough, which saw them complete five rounds, in teams of four pupils - two from Year 5 and two from Year 6 - against 31 other primary schools.

What’s more, pupils from the school who have created a garden as part of an after school club have been thrust into the spotlight by the BBC.

A film crew from the organisation, which is making a programme about the town’s floral displays, filmed the children at the school earlier this month.

Alison Chambers, head of the school, said: “Our school has had a fantastic year and a fantastic end to one. We have had amazing outcomes in SATS and Key Stage 1 SATS too.

“I want to thank all the children, staff and parents for their commitment and hard work and for working so fantastically.”