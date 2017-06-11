Schoolgirl chops of hair for cancer charity

A schoolgirl from Langtoft said goodbye to her long locks in the name of a cancer charity.

Fay Swindell, nine, has several family members who have suffered cancer, and the plucky youngster decided she wanted to cut her hair for The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have suffered hair loss through chemotherapy.

Fay, who attends Langtoft Primary School, had nine inches of her hair cut on Thursday, June 1, by hairdresser Sheena McCulloch (pictured with Fay) at Amici Salon in Langtoft, and has also raised around £500 for the charity in donations.

Her mum Kate, 45, said: “She was nervous and exited. I thought she would have a wobble but she didn’t. She was absolutely fantastic. So many people have sponsored her and so many people have said ‘it is amazing what you are doing’ - she understands how big it is what she has been doing.”