Science roadshow visits Stamford schools

School pupils in Stamford enjoyed visits from a national engineering and science roadshow this week.

The roadshow, now in its 11th year, is a partnership between BAE Systems, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. It is intended to help tackle the UK’s shortage of scientists and engineers by encouraging youngsters to consider careers in those industries.

Pupils at Casterton Business and Enterprise College, Stamford School and Stamford Welland Academy enjoyed an educational and interactive theatre presentations this week.

This year’s roadshow focusses on the science of ‘waves’ – highlighting three key forms – sound, light and water. The practical demonstrations help pupils understand how the physics of waves and engineering are used in the real world by aircraft and naval engineers.