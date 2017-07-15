Scooting good fun  at event for children

More than a hundred children took part in a challenging - and very warm - course all to raise funds for their primary school.

Parents at St Gilbert’s Primary School organised the popular Scootathon which took place in the grounds of Stamford Welland Academy on Saturday morning.

It was the 11th year the event had been held but it was moved back from its usual slot in May to a warm sunny day in July, which made the course all the more challenging.

Children, from reception all the way up to Year 6, took part - with races varying in distance as the children grew older. But the format remained the same - first a scoot, followed by a cycle ride, and finishing with a run.

All the participants received a T-shirt, drink and snack for taking part, and the top three in each race also proudly took home a medal.

Money from the entry fee covers the costs of laying on the event but sponsorship raised by pupils goes to their own school and each primary school in the Stamford area, as well as Wittering Primary and Ryhall Academy, were invited to take part.

Sian John, one of the organisers, said: “It was a really lovely and fun event. We had 122 children taking part which we were pleased with.

“It was challenging for the children, especially as it was such a lovely day but they all seemed to enjoy it.

“It was nice to have some new schools taking part this year for the first time and it was just a really good community event.”