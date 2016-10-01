Scouting group open new beaver colony

A new beaver scout colony has opened for children aged six to eight to cut waiting lists.

The 2nd Stamford Town Scouting Group opened the new group, which is based at the Empingham Road Scout Hut, earlier this month.

Chairman Ian Henderson said: “We already operate cub packs and scout troops for older children, based at our Empingham Road and Drift Avenue scout huts, so it has been really encouraging to be able to expand and offer more adventurous opportunities to more children.”

The group are hoping to open an additional beaver colony but are need more volunteers to help. To help e-mail secondstamfordwaitinglist@hotmail.co.uk for further information.