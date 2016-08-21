See Peter Pan at Rutland Water Park

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is delighted to present the unforgettable story of Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t grow up - at Rutland Water Park next weekend.

Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter, far away on the magical island of Neverland.

There they encounter the enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook.

Peter Pan is showing at Rutland Water Park, off Bull Brigg Lane, Whitwell on Saturday, August 27 at 2pm.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £10 for children or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £42. Book online or call the Rutland Visitor Centre on 01780 686800.

Gates open at 1pm. Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating. Picnics are welcome. Refreshments available from the Harbour Bar Café or Fox Café.