Service wins £4,000 grant of Masonic Centre

Stamford, Bourne and Deepings Carer Sitters Service have successfully won a £4,000 grant in recognition of their charitable work in the local community.

The grant was made by the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which has given a total of £3 million to 300 charitable organisations across England and Wales as part of their Tercentenary celebrations.

The Carer Sitters Service provides a home sitting service to those who are giving 24-hour care to a dependent relative or friend. It allows them the chance to leave their homes for a short time.

Without this service they would otherwise be unable to keep medical appointments or regularly get to the shops.

Local Freemasons nominated this charity having witnessed their good work and the final outcome was decided by a public vote.

Max Bayes, Provincial Grand Master, presented the £4,000 grant to representatives of the charity at a special event held in Peterborough recently.

He has also presented cheques to five other local charities across his Province totalling £58,000.

Pauline Adkins of the Carers Sitter Service said: “We are very grateful to the local Freemasons and to all our friends who voted for us.

This grant is hugely important and will help us to continue to give vital support to carers across Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and the surrounding villages.”