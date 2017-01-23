Severn Trent to invest £1.5m in Oakham water pipes

Severn Trent is investing around £1.5m in new water pipes in Oakham as part of a project that will provide a reliable water supply for the town for years to come.

The company is planning to replace almost three kilometres of water pipes in the market town and local people are being invited to share their views on the project.

Mike Holder, from Severn Trent, said: “We know some people may have some concerns about a project of this scale and that’s why we’re inviting anyone who wants to talk to us to come and see us in the town centre later this month.”

A drop-in session will be held in the company’s mobile community office that will be parked at the corner of High Street and Market Place from 1pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The work will start on February 6 on Station Road at the Burley Road junction.