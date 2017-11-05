Shake-up of council community funding

Community groups should find it easier to apply for much needed funding if council plans come to fruition.

South Kesteven District Councillors will meet on Tuesday to debate how they operate the Community Fund Grant Scheme to help make life easier for good causes.

The main proposals to be discussed by the communities and wellbeingoverview and scrutiny committee include setting up a ‘fast track’ process for grant bids of up to £2,000.

Another proposal is for each of the district’s 56 councillors to have £1,000 each to support initiatives in their own wards.

Coun Ray Wootten (Con), chairman of the community fund working group, said the fund aimed “to offer financial assistance to local projects and events that deliver wide benefits to residents of South Kesteven thereby contributing to the sustainability, vitality and well-being of communities”.

His report for Tuesday’s meeting noted the fund was launched in 2015, with £300,000 the council received from the New Homes Bonus Reserve. A further £40,000 was added in 2016/17.