Share views on homecare with Rutland County Council

People who rely on homecare services for help and support are being invited to share their experiences as part of a special listening event at Rutland County Council on Friday, January 13.

Homecare, also known as domiciliary care, supports people who need help with daily tasks, such as getting in and out of bed, washing, dressing, preparing meals, and taking medication.

The council is holding a consultation on local homecare services and wants to hear from anyone who receives support at home. This is support provided in the home by paid care workers, not help from family members, neighbours or friends.

The council’s homecare consultation runs until March 31, during which time service users, family members, carers and providers are all being encouraged to get involved and have their say.

A special listening event is being held at the council offices in Oakham on Friday, January 13, from 2pm to 4pm.

The event is for anyone receiving homecare support in Rutland, with local councillors and council staff on hand to hear about your experiences.

The council’s portfolio holder for health and social care Richard Clifton (Con) said: “We want to speak to service users in person as part of this consultation and hope those who are able to will come along and share their experiences of homecare.

“This information will then help us to better shape future services provided to people in their own homes. If you can’t attend the event but would still like to speak to us about anything relating to homecare, please let us know by calling: 01572 758 240.”

A questionnaire has also been made available at the council offices, local libraries and GP surgeries as part of the homecare consultation. The questionnaire is completely anonymous and will not affect the care and support that people receive. It can also be completed online by visiting: bit.ly/rutlandhomecare

To find out more about Rutland’s homecare consultation or if you have any questions about how to take part, call 01572 758240.