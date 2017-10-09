Shop staff search for Stamford man who left £100 in shop

Staff in a high street shop are searching for an elderly man who left £100 at a cashpoint.
The unknown man drew the money from a cashpoint in Wilkinsons, on the High Street, in Stamford, on Friday, September 29.
He left the shop without taking the money and the £100 was handed into staff by a fellow customer.
Anyone who can help trace the mystery man should contact Wilkinsons staff on 01780-751603.
