Shop staff search for Stamford man who left £100 in shop

Staff in a high street shop are searching for an elderly man who left £100 at a cashpoint.

The unknown man drew the money from a cashpoint in Wilkinsons, on the High Street, in Stamford, on Friday, September 29.

He left the shop without taking the money and the £100 was handed into staff by a fellow customer.

Anyone who can help trace the mystery man should contact Wilkinsons staff on 01780-751603.