Shoppers asked to make an effort for the elderly at south-east Lincolnshire stores

Tesco stores in Holbeach, Market Deeping and Bourne are asking shoppers to help elderly and vulnerable people by taking part in a Christmas Gift Box Appeal this weekend.

The three stores, as well as Tesco sites in Wyberton Fen and Sleaford, will be open for you to donate small items, such as sweets, chocolate, socks and puzzle books, up until Sunday.

Staff at all five stores will then fill the gift boxes before giving them to the elderly and people who are vulnerable in their area this Christmas.

Next month, the filled gift boxes will be wrapped and delivered by Tesco colleagues to their selected charities.

Martin Reece, store manager at Tesco in Market Deeping, said: “This is the first time that 25 Tesco stores in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have teamed up to run a Christmas gift box campaign.

“We are proud of the efforts of all colleagues who are contributing their time and we are looking forward to giving back to the charities in our community this Christmas.

“We hope this campaign is as important to our customers as it is to us and are able to participate this week.”