Shoppers flock to Winter Fair

Shoppers flocked to Witham Hall School at the weekend for the first public event held in its new sports centre.

The school’s Winter Fair on Saturday, November 11,included 50 stalls and was attended by more than 750 shoppers who were able to buy a range of items such as jewellery and homeware plus Christmas gifts.

The event also included a fashion show hosted by Oakham clothes shop, Cavells.

Charles Welch, headmaster, said: “We are delighted that events such as the Winter Fair provide opportunities for members of the community to visit and enjoy the school in such large numbers.”

He added the sports centre is a “wonderful” addition to the school’s facilities and central to its growth.