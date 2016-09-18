Showcase your talents at Stamford’s Voodoo Lounge Introducing events

Jenny Eva performing at the Voodoo Lounge in Stamford Photo: David Lowndes

Voodoo Lounge Introducing is the brain child of Stamford teenager, Jenny Eva, 17. A musician herself, Jenny knew too well that there was a lack of venues to perform at in Stamford, without the pressure of being paid to do a good job.

After visiting Mama Liz’s on multiple occasions, Jenny decided to approach owner Michael Hallihan and suggested creating an event for young artists from Stamford and the surrounding area.

Launched a few months ago, Voodoo Lounge Introducing is in its first stages of becoming a success, with local bands and solo artists coming along to perform.

“I know loads of young musicians who have no where to play locally,” said Jenny. “Voodoo Lounge Introducing allows musicians of any style/genre to ‘introduce themselves’ to a like-minded crowd of people.”

She added: “It’s a great gig experience with a no-pressure, laid back atmosphere.”

Jenny, who is a solo singer and guitarist, has just formed her own band called ‘Voodoo Child’. The band have performed at the Voodoo event on a number of occasions and have thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere.

“I’ve always wanted to be a rock star,” said Jenny. “This gives me the confidence to get on stage and perform.”

Jenny hopes to raise awareness of the new event to encourage singers and musicians of all ages and talent to come down and perform.

“I understand people will be nervous, but I think the best way to get over nerves is just to perform,” said Jenny.

“Everyone is so supportive and there really is no pressure.”

Michael is pleased with how well the event has gone so far, he said: “It is very much in keeping with our long standing commitment to support young original musicians in this area. We are delighted with how the event has grown in attendance and credibility under Jenny Eva’s management.”

So if you’re interested, you can simply just turn up at the next Voodoo Lounge Introducing event which will be on Wednesday, October 12 at 7.30pm. Or if you would like to let Jenny or Michael know that you are planning on performing, call Mama Liz’s on 01780 765888. Who know’s, you could be the next big star!