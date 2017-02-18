Showing love for community woodland

More than 50 people braved chilly weather on Saturday to show their love for a community woodland at The Spinney in Little Bytham.

The group that looks after the area is holding a series of events throughout the year as it campaigns for a Woodland Charter.

Spinney Love event Photos: Lee Hellwing

One of these was the Love The Spinney event on Saturday, held in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

During the event, environmental artist Jo Hammond made clay hearts for visitors and people also shared their stories of trees and woodlands to hand on the branches.

Patrick Candler, chairman of the Bythams Woodland Trust, said: “It’s a wonderful way to spend the morning and for people to make new friendships, even though it was freezing.”