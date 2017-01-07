Sign up early for Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House

People are being invited to sign up early for a Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House.

Parkinson’s UK launches the walks on Wednesday and the charity wants to recruit as many walkers as possible for the event at Burghley House on October 1.

The walk offers a range of distances and terrains, so there is something to suit everyone from those looking for a leisurely stroll to keen walkers who prefer a bigger challenge.

It is the third year for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. Last year the charity had more than 3,800 people across the UK sign up and between them they raised a fantastic £344,000.

To sign up or find out more, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkforparkinsons