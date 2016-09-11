Sign up for Team Anna’s Hope at Great Eastern Run

People are being urged to join Team Anna’s Hope in this year’s Perkins Great Eastern Run which takes place in a month on October 9.

The charity, which helps children and young people in the region with brain tumours, is this year marking its 10th anniversary so is hoping to get as many people running either the half-marathon through Peterborough or the 5k fun run.

Anna’s Hope will also have a stand at the end of the race, where their charity runners will be treated to a slice of cake.

Founder Carole Hughes said: “You can join Team Anna’s Hope and sign up for either the Half Marathon or Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run where you can even walk if you like.

“It’s a great day out with friends, families and businesses where you can achieve something, get a medal and help make a difference for a local charity.”

Anna’s Hope runs a school challenge and there are prizes to be won. Pupils, teachers and parents can enter the school’s challenge.

To sign up visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk The closing date is October 7 but there are late entry fees after September 20.

Or to contact Carole, e-mail admin@annashope.co.uk