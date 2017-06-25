Singer and panto at care home’s fun day

Residents at a care home took part in a fun national event which saw a singer perform for them at an open day.

Staff at Whitefriars Residential Care Home, in Stamford, took part in the National Care Home Open Day.

Singer Brian Maunders, of Oakham, performed for the residents.

There was also a panto called Summer Holiday by members of Carousel Theatre Productions.

The care home in St George’s Avenue is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust and it caters for 56 residents.

Kevin Hall, the trust’s director of operations, visited the event on Friday.

Sue Mottram, activities co-ordinator at the home, said: “It went very well and we had a very busy day.

“The theme of the day was friendship lunches and so we had a buffet running all day. We were happy to take part and it was a successful day all round.”

Our picture above shows Admiral nurse Mark Howard with Emily Wade, from Carousel Theatre Productions.