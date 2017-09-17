Singer’s tribute song for youngster

Teenager Brooke Peverell with members of Stamford Sings! Pic: Guy Peverell

Brooke Peverell, of Stamford, has sponsored Mayra since August 2016.

Keen singer Brooke and Mayra met through the children’s charity Plan International UK.

The two have exchanged letters over this time in which they have discussed many things.

Via the correspondence. Brooke learnt that Mayra also has a love of music and singing.

Now Brooke has written A Song for Mayra in tribute.

She said: “I told her about what I do, that I work in music and I’ve made a career out of it, and she told me how much she loves singing.

“She even wrote me out a Spanish song that she sings in Ecuador and that’s when I decided I would write her a song.”

Brooke, 19, has also set up the choir Stamford Sings! which has performed the song written for Mayra.

The teenager’s family had previously sponsored a child when Brooke was growing up.

So when she turned 18 Brooke decided to copy them and began to sponsor her own child.

She said: “My parents wanted me to understand that not every child grows up with the privileges I did.

“As I grew up, she grew up as well, and I was able to talk to her about it through our letters.

“It makes such a difference writing to a child who’s growing up in a poorer country.

“When you see images of children experiencing poverty on television then you can feel disconnected from it.

“But by exchanging letters with a child you can really connect with them.”

Brooke launched the all female Stamford Sings! in April of this year.

The choir has proved popular and it has already swollen to 40 members.

The choir performed A Song for Mayra at The United Reformed Church, in Stamford.

The lyrics of the song will also be sent through to Mayra for her to enjoy.

The charity Plan International is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

It was set up by British journalist John Langdon Davies in response to the suffering of orphaned children which he saw while covering the Spanish Civil War.

It has grown to support children in 51 countries and more than 86,000 people in the UK now sponsor a child through the charity.