Singers from Spalding, the Deepings, Bourne and Langtoft in TV tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales

Eight singers from Spalding will feature in a moving BBC1 Songs of Praise programme on Sunday to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Handful of Harmonies singers from across the region made up a 40-strong party travelling with their musical director Andrew Clingo to record hymns in the congregation at a Northampton church.

Singers Edwina Suddards Gail Luke, Beverley Mackey and Sue Ward.

There are Handful of Harmonies singing groups in the Deepings, Bourne, Langtoft, Stamford and Oundle.

Spalding singer Sue Ward said people who watch the programme will enjoy many favourite hymns with their traditional tunes.

She recalls everything had to be just right on the day.

Sue said: “I guess we sang the hymns about three times each.

“Andrew was told that many of the hymns will be featured in a special edition of the programme marking the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, the Princess of Wales, which is scheduled for broadcast at 4pm on Sunday.”

