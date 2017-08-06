Site manager Gary wins quality award

Gary Davies, site manager at Morris, has been named a quality award winner in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards for his work on Morris’ Cecil Square development in Stamford, which opened in March and saw some potential buyers camping to be first on site.

The awards recognise site managers who display the highest standards in house building.

Those selected for the Quality Award continue to compete for the Regional Winner titles and Seal of Excellence, the winners of which will be announced in January 2018.

Gary said: “I’m thrilled that my contribution has been commended with a Quality Award. This development marks the start of a new chapter for Morris in the region, and it’s fantastic to see the highly positive response it has received.”