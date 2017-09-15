Skatepark plans will be decided on Tuesday

Councillors are being asked to approve plans for a £250,000 skatepark nearly 30 years after the idea was first raised.

The Dimension Skatepark group is hopeful of building the skatepark on the Abbey Lawn, in Bourne, for youngsters to use.

The idea of a skatepark was first raised 27-years ago but the project has dragged on.

There has been strong opposition to the plans from residents.

Now members of South Kesteven District Council’s development management committee are to vote on the scheme on Tuesday.

They are being recommended to approve the proposal.

Jonathan Budd, from Dimension Skatepark, said: “It is good news that the application is recommended for approval.

“We are trying to organise as many people as possible to go along to support the plan.

“We want to show our support and that there is a need for it.

“We are very pleased and it would be fantastic if we got approval for the skatepark.

“If approved, our hope is to get it open by this time next year.”

He added that bids for the £250,000 needed to build the skatepark would be submitted to groups like Sport England.

Bourne United Charities has already offered a 42 x 32 metre plot of land to Dimension Skatepark for the venture to be built on.

It would cater for skateboarders, BMX riders, rollerskaters and scooter users.

District council papers reveal that it has received seven motions of support.

Comments in support state that the facility will be fantastic for children, it will motivate youngsters and help tackle obesity.

Bourne Town Council has already supported the plan.

Critics, though, are angry on several issues regarding the proposal.

The district council has also received 25 representations of objection.

Many residents voiced their concerns at the town council meeting in May in which members of that authority supported it.Their concerns include potential anti-social behaviour, noise concerns, the effect on house prices, an increase on traffic on Coggles Causeway and that the skatepark will be an eyesore.

The close proximity of the skatepark to houses and the loss of green space in a conservation area were raised too.

The planning meeting is at 1pm on Tuesday at the council offices, on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.