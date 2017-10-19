Slate campaign is final push for roof repairs

A community centre has launched a campaign to sponsor a roof slate to try and raise the last funds needed for the first phase of a renovation programme.

The trustees of All Saints’ and St John’s Centre in Scotgate, Stamford, embarked on a fundraising campaign in 2015 to secure the future of the building as a meeting facility for the whole community.

Bidwells

Since then they have secured more than £25,000 in grant funding and benefits in kind but need to find a further £15,000 for the first phase of the programme which is essential repairs to the south elevation roof.

On Sunday, the sponsor a slate campaign was launched to help raise this final cash.

Members of the public can sponsor a slate for just £10 or a square of slates for £1,500. In return, you’ll receive a certificate acknowledging your sponsorship or those who sponsor a square of slates will receive their name or company logo displayed on the benefactors board in the centre,

The centre is used by more than 20 groups a week, including more than 300 children and 50 adults, so is an essential community hub for a wide range of educational and social activities across the town and beyond. Rebecca Goff, centre business manager, said that longer term trustees want to look at further redevelopment to imrpove the facilities.

But she added: “The priority is to repair the main roof to ensure that it is weatherproof.

“As a key building in the conservation area the trustees are committed to maintaining the character of the building by ensuring that the repairs are undertaken in local materials, mainly Collyweston Slate.”

Stamford Foodbank uses the centre as its storage, distribution and welcoming place, and it is the trustees’ intention to expand its use to allow other groups to meet so they can help with dementia and mental health issues in the town.

Jean Asher and Eileen Bangay, from Stamford Foodbank, said: “The centre is an essential central base enabling us to feed over 1,000 families a year. The trustees are working hard to secure essential repairs and make the centre viable for the future, some of which are already coming into fruition. We hope that the community can continue to support this important cause.”

Stamford Amateur Musical Society also use the centre and chairman Adrian Worgan backed the campaign.

To find out more about sponsoring a slate e-mail centre@stamfordallsaints.org.uk, visit www.facebook.com/All-Saints-St-Johns-Community-Centre-337475053009916 or call Rebecca Goff on 07985 424308.