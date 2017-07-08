Solicitor opens ‘collaborative family’ firm

A Rutland solicitor has opened a new office in the county to support individuals facing separation to achieve an amicable resolution.

Bird, Belderbos and Mee, which was founded in 2014, has recently moved to Church Street, Oakham and will be headed by James Belderbos, who is a collaborative family solicitor and works with his clients to help them to find a harmonious solution, without going through the courts.

The firm already runs a popular office in Rearsby, Leicestershire, and James, who lives in Oakham, says the reason for opening an office in the town is so that he can serve his increasing client base in Rutland better.

He said: “We’re already a part of the community and I am looking forward to being part of the professional network here. Going into a busy solicitors’ office can be daunting, especially for those faced with separation, which is one of the most stressful things that can happen to an individual. We offer a comfortable, private and safe place for our clients to talk things through.”

Whilst James does represent clients in court, he believes the collaborative way saves time and money and reduces the stress caused by separation or divorce, allowing clients to concentrate on the important things like their children, business and housing.

He added: “Divorce or separation is already a difficult time for a family and to end up in court simply makes matters worse. The aim of the collaborative process is to enable individuals to decide what will happen to their assets or where their children will live rather than relying on a third-party, like a judge, making a decision.”

To make an appointment at the Oakham office call 01572 490660.