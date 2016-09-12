Somerby’s annual parade commemorates brave paratroopers

Somerby resident Melanie Davies sent in this photo of the annual parade in the village to commemorate the 10th Battalion The Parachute Regiment who were dropped at the Battle of Arnhem (Operation Market Garden) in Holland on September 18, 1944.

For the past 32 years the parade has been led by the Seaforth Highlanders Pipe Band from Leicester. A plaque acknowledging their contribution was unveiled in Somerby Memorial Hall at the weekend together with a framed photograph of the Parachute Regiment Memorial at the National Arboretum, kindly donated by Leicester photographer Jack Gilbert FRPS.