Sophia is named winner of Royal Air Force Wittering Christmas Card Competition

The winner of the 2016 Royal Air Force Wittering Christmas Card Competition is Sophia Cretu, a pupil at Wittering Primary School.

Every year pupils from Wittering Primary School are invited to enter a competition to design the Station’s official Christmas card. The cards are sent to everyone on RAF Wittering’s list, which includes local government, charities and veterans’ organisations and dignitaries.

Sophia’s drawing shows a smiling snowman, complete with carrot-nose and top-hat, holding a Christmas present against a yellow, snow filled sky with some bright yellow buildings in the background.

Group Captain Rich Pratley, the Station Commander at RAF Wittering, made the final choice. He said: “There was something really familiar about the colours in Sophia’s design; anyone who’s been outside on a snowy evening with the yellow glow of street lighting will recognise this picture.”

A framed copy of the card was presented to Sophia at school assembly by Group Captain Pratley.

Sophia’s mum, Otilia, was delighted her daughter had won the competition. She said: “I’m so proud of Sophia; children are so creative and rarely more innocently occupied than when they are painting and drawing and it’s what she loves to do.”