Sophie opens homewares shop in Stamford high street

Homewares designer Sophie Allport has fulfilled her dream of opening her first high street shop in her 10th year of business.

The new Sophie Allport shop opened in Stamford High Street on Friday last week in the unit formerly occupied by Chez Soi, and Sophie was there to say hello to customers.

Sophie Allport goods are already sold at more than 900 stockists across the UK, from independent stores and garden centres to John Lewis.

The firm, which employs nearly 40 people now, is based at Langtoft and the store there, which has a popular seconds section, will remain open. The opening of Stamford shop has resulted in three new staff being taken on.

Sophie, who started the business with her brother Jem, said it had always been her ambition to open her own high street shop and when the unit became available, she knew it was the perfect home.

Speaking on Friday, she said: “Opening a shop just kind of seemed the next natural step and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. For many years, people have been asking if we’ve got a shop and Stamford seemed the perfect place to do it. The feedback so far from customers has been great.”

All her ranges are displayed in the bright and airy shop, which sells everything from kitchenware to fabrics and furniture and Sophie believes many of her customers will be surprised at the huge range she offers.

She said: “We wanted the shop to be a showcase of everything we do and it’s great to see it all displayed - it really shows the journey we’ve been on over the last 10 years.”

