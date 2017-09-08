Sophie’s mug marks 25 years of Classic FM radio station

Langtoft-based homewares designer Sophie Allport has launched a limited edition fine bone china mug for Classic FM, the UK’s most popular classical music station, which celebrates its 25th birthday this year.

On September 7, 1992, Classic FM became Britain’s first national commercial radio station. Sophie’s design was inspired by the first piece of music ever played on the radio station; Handel’s Zadok the Priest.

A limited edition of 1,000 mugs have been hand decorated and fired in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK and are now available to buy on the Sophie Allport website www.sophieallport.com, costing £12.50. At least £5 from the sale of every mug will support the charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Classic FM is part of Global, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment groups. In 2014, the group united its radio brands and created Global’s Make Some Noise to raise money and awareness for small charities and projects that help disadvantaged youngsters across the UK.