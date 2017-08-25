Sophie saddles up for Burghley

Along with other Stamford retailers the Sophie Allport team is gearing up for Burghley Horse Trials in its new High Street store and have saddled up with an equestrian-themed window display.

As well as being busy in the High Street shop, which opened this summer, Sophie’s team are also getting everything prepared for their stand at the Horse Trials, cantering to and from the shop to grab last minute essentials.

Shop manager Beth Lacey-Read said: “We love Burghley, it’s our “home” event. It’s particularly manic this year as we now have our Stamford store but we couldn’t let the chance go by to create an appropriately themed window.”

The Sophie Allport stand will be in the Country Living tent at Stand 34 at the event, which gets underway on Thursday and runs until Sunday, September 1.