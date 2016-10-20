South east Lincolnshire groups can bid for ‘Great Ideas’ fund

Communities in south-east Lincolnshire can apply for grants from a £1.85 milion fund to help turn great ideas into projects of lasting benefit to the county.

The Community Business Bright Ideas Fund, funded by the Department for Communities and Local Government and Big Lottery Fund-backed organisation Power to Change, offers specialist support and grants to 80 groups for projects.

For more details about the fund, which is open for applications until the end of November, visit http://mycommunity.org.uk/