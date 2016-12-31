South Kesteven District Council’s garden waste scheme is hailed as a success

South Kesteven District Council’s garden waste service has enjoyed a successful 2016 with more than 28,000 residents signing up to the scheme over the past 12 months.

The council thanks all those customers who have participated in the scheme to help recycle over 10,600 tonnes of garden waste to date this year across the district.

The service continues to offer hassle free collection of garden waste with fortnightly collections between March and November and a monthly collection at all other times of the year.

For more information on when collections take place over the next 12 months, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/recyclinglist or look out for the latest 2016/17 bin calendar in the December issue of residents’ magazine SKtoday.

Residents should also continue to check the webpage to ensure the correct items are placed in green bins such as grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, weeds, twigs, branches, flowers, plants, leaves and bark and not in black bins.

All other items should be placed in the appropriate bin or taken to tips in Bourne or Grantham.